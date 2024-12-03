Pasadena neighbors rally to save historic oak tree

The city of Pasadena is turning to outside help after neighbors rallied to save what they say is an historic oak tree.

City officials said that they received a complaint about the tree beginning to show signs of decay and disease. It also confirmed the tree was ill, citing significant root damage, recommending it be removed.

Public outcry, however, has swayed the city to hire a third party arborist for an additional inspection.

That inspection is expected to happen later this week.

Several residents claimed the tree was between 150 and 200-years-old, however, city arborists said the tree is approximately 60.

The city plans to place larger barriers surrounding the tree after some people removed a surrounding caution tape.

“We need the public to take this seriously because safety is paramount,” said Lisa Derderian from the city government. “It has very large limbs that could be an imminent danger of failing.”

Derderian said the city will replace the tree if it is deemed a total loss, adding its replacement will be decided as a community.

The oak tree is one of 60,000 trees across Pasadena.

Oak trees are one of several trees with special protections by the state of California. The city of Pasadena said its aware of the laws and are acting in the interest of public safety.