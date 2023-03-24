Lynwood

Uber Driver Shot and Killed by Passengers at Lynwood 7-Eleven

An Uber driver had just picked up two passengers when they shot the man and left with his car, deputies say.

By Lauren Coronado and Jonathan Lloyd

An Uber driver was shot and killed in a Lynwood 7-Eleven parking lot early Friday by passengers who left the scene in his car.

The driver was found dead at about 1:30 a.m. outside the store in the 2800 block of Imperial Highway. Deputies said there appeared to have been a struggle between the drivers and two passengers before the shooting.

The driver picked up the two men and brought them to the 7-Eleven, deputies said.

"At which point, he was shot, gunshot wounds to the upper body," said LA County Sheriff's Lt. Michael Modica.

The attackers left in the Uber driver's car, which was found in a nearby neighborhood.

No arrests were reported. Detailed descriptions of the attackers were not immediately available.

