Hundreds of patients evacuated due to power outage at White Memorial Hospital

More than two dozen patients, including some in critical condition and babies in the neonatal intensive care unit, at White Memorial Hospital in Boyle Heights were rushed to other hospitals Tuesday after being evacuated due to a power outage.

A baby was delivered during the evacuation reported at 11:45 p.m. Monday after firefighters were called to the building near North Boyle Avenue and North State Street regarding a power outage at the hospital's Specialty Care Center. The mother and baby were doing fine, according to the fire department.

They were among 241 patients affected by the loss of power. Some were on ventilators and deemed to be in critical condition. Seven NICU babies were transported, the fire department said.

Portable battery operated devices were used to help with ventilation, the LAFD said.

Firefighters took many of the patients down from the hospital's upper floors to ambulances so the patients could be taken to designated hospitals. Firefighters assisted some of the patients and carried others down stairs, the LAFD said.

The remaining 211 patients are non-critical and will be moved to the hospital's South Tower, authorities said.

The cause of the outage is unknown.