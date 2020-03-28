Patients Tested After Riverside Doctor Contracts COVID-19

Patients who may have been exposed to COVID-19 after a doctor at Riverside Medical Clinic's Day Street location tested positive for the respiratory virus will be tested Saturday.

Health investigators were notifying those who may have come into contact with the physician, including medical staff at the clinic at 6405 Day St. in Riverside, near the Moreno Valley border, and providing instructions on next steps.

"This is an unfortunate situation and we are taking all steps necessary to protect the patients and staff,'' Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser said in a statement released Friday afternoon.

"The physician, who was not identified, is expected to recover, county health officials said.

Judy Carpenter, president and COO of Riverside Medical Clinic, said the seven locations remain open and the staff is "committed to ensuring that you receive the highest quality of care like we have over the past 85 years.

Our patient safety remains our highest priority and we assure you that we have taken every measure to protect you and your family's health."