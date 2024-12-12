Westlake

 Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in Westlake

By Sahana Patel

LAPD

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run traffic collision that killed a pedestrian in Westlake on Dec. 2. 

A man who was in an alley west of Westlake Avenue and north of Wilshire Boulevard was struck by a silver Nissan Sentra traveling southbound in the alley around 11 p.m.. 

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene.

The LAPD said that the driver failed to stop, identify themselves or render aid.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. HIs name is being withheld pending identification and notification of next of kin by the LA County Coroner's office.

LAPD released a video of the suspected hit-and-run driver’s vehicle which they believe is a silver Nissan Sentra, possibly between the years of 2007- 2012.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Woodland Hills 17 mins ago

Officers respond to home tied to ex-wife of Woodland Hills physician killed in ambush

Malibu 1 hour ago

Firehawk pilot speaks on difficulty they faced fighting the Franklin Fire in Malibu

The public is urged to provide information leading to the offender's identification. A reward of up to $50,000 is available.

This article tagged under:

Westlake
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us