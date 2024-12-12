 Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in Westlake

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run traffic collision that killed a pedestrian in Westlake on Dec. 2.

A man who was in an alley west of Westlake Avenue and north of Wilshire Boulevard was struck by a silver Nissan Sentra traveling southbound in the alley around 11 p.m..

Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene.

The LAPD said that the driver failed to stop, identify themselves or render aid.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. HIs name is being withheld pending identification and notification of next of kin by the LA County Coroner's office.

LAPD released a video of the suspected hit-and-run driver’s vehicle which they believe is a silver Nissan Sentra, possibly between the years of 2007- 2012.

The public is urged to provide information leading to the offender's identification. A reward of up to $50,000 is available.