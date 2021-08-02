Santa Monica

Pedestrian Killed in Santa Monica Hit-and-Run Crash

By City News Service

A pedestrian was killed Monday morning in a hit-and-run crash in Santa Monica, police said.

The crash happened about 1 a.m. in the 3100 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, Santa Monica police Sgt. D. Oshiro said.

The pedestrian died at a hospital after transport by paramedics, Oshiro said.

Santa Monica Boulevard was shut down between Berkeley and Franklin streets for an investigation, he said. That included checking surveillance video in the area in search of a vehicle description.

The pedestrian's age and gender were not available.

