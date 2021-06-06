hit and run

Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Light-Colored Van in Gardena

By City News Service

KNBC-TV

A pedestrian in Gardena was struck and killed by a light-colored van and the motorist driving that vehicle fled the scene, authorities said Sunday. 

The crash occurred about 9:50 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Western Avenue and 132nd Street, said Gardena police Lt. Chris Cuff. 

Arriving paramedics pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene, Cuff said.

Gardena police traffic investigators urged anyone with any information regarding the crash to call them at 310-217-6189.

