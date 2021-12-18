LAPD

Performer Stabbed at ‘Once Upon a Time in LA' Festival in Exposition Park

By Staff Reports

LAPD is investigating the scene at a music festival at the Banc of California Stadium in Exposition Park where a performer was allegedly stabbed. 

LAPD says the man is in his 30s and his condition is currently unknown. 

The festival, which was set to last from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m., ended early and guests were asked to exit the area.

The incident was reported at approximately 8:40 p.m. Saturday.

The “Once Upon A Time in LA” concert was set to feature several different artists with artists like 50 Cent, Ice Cube, YG and Snoop Dogg set to headline. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

