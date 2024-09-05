Wildfires

Brush fire breaks out near Perris, prompting evacuation orders

Fire officials issued evacuation orders due to wind shift.

A vegetation fire that started near the city of Perris Wednesday afternoon prompted fire officials to issue evacuation orders and warnings in the area. 

As of 9 p.m., the Post Fire burned at least 130 acres with 20% containment, according to Cal Fire officials. 

Officials said evacuations were ordered as a wind shift.

Evacuation orders were issued for the following areas:

  • RVC-1170
  • RVC-1171
  • RVC-1172
  • RVC-1173
  • RVC-1174
  • RVC-1272
  • RVC-1273

The following areas are currently under an evacuation warning:

  • LSN-1407
  • RVC-1408

For the latest on the evacuation warnings and order zones, click here

