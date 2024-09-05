Brush fire breaks out near Perris, prompting evacuation orders

A vegetation fire that started near the city of Perris Wednesday afternoon prompted fire officials to issue evacuation orders and warnings in the area.
As of 9 p.m., the Post Fire burned at least 130 acres with 20% containment, according to Cal Fire officials.
Officials said evacuations were ordered as a wind shift.
Evacuation orders were issued for the following areas:
- RVC-1170
- RVC-1171
- RVC-1172
- RVC-1173
- RVC-1174
- RVC-1272
- RVC-1273
The following areas are currently under an evacuation warning:
- LSN-1407
- RVC-1408
For the latest on the evacuation warnings and order zones, click here.
