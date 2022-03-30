Perris

Perris Preacher Accused of Sexually Assaulting Women in Corona

He posted a $330,000 bond and was released from custody Saturday. Police are looking for more potential victims.

By City News Service

A Perris minister suspected of holding two women against their will and sexually assaulting them in Corona possibly targeted others, authorities said Wednesday, asking anyone who might have information to come forward.

Giovanny Cruz Aguilar, 48, was arrested last week following a Corona Police Department investigation that began a month earlier.

Aguilar was booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on suspicion of multiple acts of kidnapping, false imprisonment and forcible rape.

He posted a $330,000 bond and was released from custody Saturday.

According to Detective Daniel Clary, the alleged assaults occurred in December and January at undisclosed locations in the city. Aguilar is a pastor at Restoration Agape Church on Richard Street in Perris, but it was unclear whether one or both victims were parishioners there.

Aguilar was unavailable for comment during calls to the church Wednesday morning, and a Restoration Agape spokeswoman told City News Service that it was unlikely he would respond to requests.

Neither of the victims was identified, and the circumstances behind the alleged assaults were not provided.

Clary said investigators "believe there is potential for additional victims'' based on the suspect's work through the church.

"The investigation is ongoing and will be forwarded to the Riverside County District Attorney's Office to review,'' the detective said.

He asked anyone with information to contact the detective bureau at 951-736-2348.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

PerrisSouthern CaliforniaCORONA
