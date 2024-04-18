Person found dead in U-Haul truck parked in Mid-City neighborhood

Investigators responded Thursday to a report of a person found dead in a U-Haul truck in Los Angeles' Mid-City area.

Authorities responded at about 11 a.m. to Redondo Boulevard and Apple Street, where they found the U-Haul truck parked on the street in a residential neighborhood. The caller who reported the discovery told police there was a body under a tarp and a foul odor coming from the truck.

Details about a cause of death and the person's identity were not immediately available.