Person killed in crash on 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles

A person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning on the Harbor (110) Freeway in South Los Angeles, authorities said.

The crash occurred at about 5 a.m. Sunday on the northbound freeway, just south of Manchester Avenue, the California Highway Patrol reported, and involved a black sedan and a gray cargo van in the express lanes.

Following the initial crash, an out-of-service Metro bus struck the victim, according to Metro Los Angeles spokesman Jose Ubaldo.

"At about 5:10 this morning, an out-of-service Metro bus Line 210 heading northbound on the 110 Freeway north of Century Boulevard, struck a body that had been ejected from an earlier, non-Metro vehicle accident," Ubaldo said. "Metro extends its deepest sympathies to the victim's family and friends."

A Sigalert issued at 5:33 a.m. closing all northbound lanes of the freeway for approximately two hours was canceled at 8:16 a.m.