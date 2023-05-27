Person Shot at Burbank Home Depot Store

A shooting was reported Saturday afternoon at a Home Depot store in Burbank.

The shooting was reported at around 5 p.m. at the Home Depot at 1200 Flower St., east of the 5 Freeway.

Later that hour, myBurbankNews reported one person was wounded in the shooting and taken to a hospital for treatment and that there was no current threat, suspects or other injuries.

Home Depot and Burbank police officials were not immediately available to provide additional details.