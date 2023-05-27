Burbank

Person Shot at Burbank Home Depot Store

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

A shooting was reported Saturday afternoon at a Home Depot store in Burbank.

The shooting was reported at around 5 p.m. at the Home Depot at 1200 Flower St., east of the 5 Freeway. 

Later that hour, myBurbankNews reported one person was wounded in the shooting and taken to a hospital for treatment and that there was no current threat, suspects or other injuries.

Home Depot and Burbank police officials were not immediately available to provide additional details.

This article tagged under:

Burbank
