Photos: A look at the 10 Freeway in downtown LA after raging fire

A portion of the 10 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles, between Alameda Street and Santa Fe Avenue, remains closed after a pallet warehouse fire Saturday morning.

The fire, reported around 12:20 a.m., tore through two storage lots in an industrial area under the freeway, burning parked cars, stacks of wooden pallets and support poles for high-voltage power lines, said Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley.

No injuries were reported.

More than 160 firefighters from more than two dozen companies responded to the fire, which spanned 8 acres and burned for three hours.

The freeway pillars are charred and peeling, and the railings are twisted and blackened.

Photo: RMGNews

Aerial views of the 10 Freeway a day after a large pallet fire burned below, shutting the freeway to traffic in downtown Los Angeles, Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

AP Photo/Richard Vogel Los Angeles firefighters mop up from a fire under Interstate 10 that severely damaged the freeway in an industrial zone near downtown Los Angeles, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

Los Angeles firefighters continue to assess the damage from a fire under Interstate 10 near downtown Los Angeles, CA November 12, 2023. (Francine Orr/ Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

A worker walks up a normally busy off ramp assessing the damage from a fire under Interstate 10 near downtown Los Angeles, CA November 12, 2023. A section of the 10 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles that was damaged in a devastating fire over the weekend will remain closed indefinitely until repairs can be made, posing major traffic challenges for the region. (Francine Orr/ Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Aerial views of the 10 Freeway a day after a large pallet fire burned below, shutting the freeway to traffic. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, November 12, 2023 - Aerial views of the 10 Freeway a day after a large pallet fire burned below, shutting the freeway to traffic. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)