Stadiums in California were allowed to go to full capacity Tuesday as part of eased COVID-19 restrictions.

And, the Dodgers didn't disappoint in front of more than 52,000 fans who showed up to watch the World Series champions defeat the Phillies.

Mookie Betts hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning to lead Los Angeles to a 5-3 victory in front of a sellout crowd of 52,078 at Dodger Stadium. It was the largest attendance for a professional sports league game in the United States since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.