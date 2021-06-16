Stadiums in California were allowed to go to full capacity Tuesday as part of eased COVID-19 restrictions.
the Dodgers didn't disappoint in front of more than 52,000 fans who showed up to watch the World Series champions defeat the Phillies.
Mookie Betts hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning to lead Los Angeles to a 5-3 victory in front of a sellout crowd of 52,078 at Dodger Stadium. It was the largest attendance for a professional sports league game in the United States since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Los Angeles, CA – June 15: Sam and Bonnie Kane of Woodlawn Hills wearing blue wigs and wearing their opening day t-shirts as fans flock to Dodger Stadium without masks and no social distancing that hasnt been available since the pandemic shutdown started in early 2020 during reopening day during a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)
Los Angeles, CA – June 15: Albert Pujols #55 of the Los Angeles Dodgers singles against the Philadelphia Phillies in front of 50 thousand fans in the sixth inning of a baseball game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 15, 2021: Crowds meander through Dodger Stadium on reopening night before the Dodgers play the Phillies on June 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 15, 2021: Alice Maldonado of Los Angeles reacts as she enter Dodgers Stadium for its reopening night holding a bobble head of Justin Turner before the Dodgers play the Phillies on June 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
