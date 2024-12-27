Photos: Top 15 Los Angeles Sports Moments of 2024

The 2024 year was a wild one for Los Angeles sports. The year began with plenty of hope and promises, and ended with two championships against New York teams.

The 2024 sports calendar brought us moments of heartbreak, like when the Boston Celtics surpassed the Los Angeles Lakers with their 18th NBA Championship in June, but also plenty of jaw-dropping instances.

Whether it was record-breaking achievements or moments we've never seen before in sports, and may never see again, 2024 solidified Los Angeles as the City of Champions.



Here are the top 15 Los Angeles sports moments for the year 2024: