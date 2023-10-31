Hollywood

Pickup truck crashes into Hollywood pizzeria following multi-vehicle crash

By Karla Rendon

First responders at the scene of a car crash, where a pickup truck rammed into a pizza shop following the incident in Hollywood on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.
NewsChopper 4

At least one person was hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash resulted in one vehicle crashing into a pizzeria in Hollywood on Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The crash was reported shortly after 9 p.m. near the intersection of La Brea Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard. There, three vehicles crashed, forcing a pickup truck to crash into the business.

LAFD said a 32-year-old man was taken to an area hospital following the crash. The severity of that individual’s injuries was not clear, and authorities did not say if the man was a pedestrian or was in one of the vehicles involved in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

HollywoodCrash
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us