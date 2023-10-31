Pickup truck crashes into Hollywood pizzeria following multi-vehicle crash

At least one person was hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash resulted in one vehicle crashing into a pizzeria in Hollywood on Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The crash was reported shortly after 9 p.m. near the intersection of La Brea Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard. There, three vehicles crashed, forcing a pickup truck to crash into the business.
LAFD said a 32-year-old man was taken to an area hospital following the crash. The severity of that individual’s injuries was not clear, and authorities did not say if the man was a pedestrian or was in one of the vehicles involved in the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.
