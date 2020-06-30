Pico Rivera Closes All City Parks

All parks in Pico Rivera were closed Tuesday, with city officials citing "an abundance of caution'' related to a statewide surge in COVID-19 infections.

A total of 963 Pico Rivera residents have tested positive for the coronavirus since the outbreak began and 40 residents have died as a result, based on data reported through Tuesday. The city has roughly 63,000 residents, based on the latest available estimates.

City workers will monitor the situation weekly to determine when it will be safe for families to visit parks once again.

In the meantime, city officials reminded residents about Pico Rivera's campaign offering virtual recreational activities for every day of the week via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using the hashtags #PRRecAtHome #PicoRiveraRecAtHome or at www.pico-rivera.org.

Activities are designed to entertain, inspire and encourage people of all ages and abilities to stay active from the comfort of their own home.

This week, the city is featuring special Fourth of July events and activities including a photo contest to win a city prize pack. Entrants must be city residents or businesses to enter. Photos must be submitted to either Facebook Messenger or Instagram Messenger by 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, and the winner will be decided by a vote of city Facebook users.

Other Fourth of July-related events include a Wellness Wednesday event geared toward victims of gun violence and veterans of war who have post-traumatic stress disorder. The city offers tips for coping during the fireworks-filled holiday here.

On Thursday, residents can pay an interactive, virtual visit to the Statue of Liberty here.

On Friday, the city will post a free mobile app that allows users to experience July Fourth fireworks using augmented reality.