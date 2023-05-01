Pilot Identified in Fatal Single-Engine Plane Crash on Beverly Crest Hillside

The pilot killed in a single-engine plane crash Saturday on a Beverly Crest hillside has been identified by the county coroner's office as a 38-year-old Woodland Hills man.

Alon Inditzky died when the Cessna C172 crashed at about 8 p.m. on the steep hillside in the 3000 block of Beverly Glen Circle in Beverly Crest. No other casualties were reported.

The pilot departed from Crown Aero (Bermuda Dunes) Airport in the Palm Springs area bound for Camarillo Airport in Ventura County, but was diverted to Van Nuys Airport. At about 8 p.m., air traffic controllers asked the Los Angeles Fire Department to check the area near near Stone Canyon Road and Mulholland Drive, just east of the 405 Freeway, after they lost radar contact with the plane, fire officials said.

There were no 911 calls regarding the crash, the LAFD said in a statement. LAFD helicopters and ground crews searched the foggy area for nearly an hour before finding the wreckage at about 11:20 p.m. after crews tracked the plane's emergency beacon.

The crash site was just above a home in the 3000 block of Beverly Glen Circle. Joubin Solemani was at home with his family when they heard a loud crash. He said the plane missed a water tower and at least two houses.

"We thought it might be a car crash. But we looked outside and didn't see anything. We didn't know what the heck it was," Solemani said Sunday. "Then search-and-rescue showed up and were all over the hillside."

Details about what caused the crash were not available Monday morning. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

The plane's wreckage was removed from the hillside late Monday morning. The Cessna was registered to Air Shares LLC of Wyoming.

No homes were damaged in the crash.