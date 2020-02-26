Pink Taco Founder Harry Morton Died From Heart Disease, Coroner Says

Harry Morton, founder of the Pink Taco restaurant chain and former owner of the Viper Room nightclub in West Hollywood, died of "probable cardiac arrhythmia," and the manner of death was listed as "natural," the Los Angeles Medical Examiner said Wednesday.

A secondary cause of death is listed as "myocardial bridging with coronary artery atherosclerosis."

Morton, 38, was found dead in his Beverly Hills home on Nov. 23, 2019.

Morton's father Peter co-founded the Hard Rock Cafe franchise in 1971, and his grandfather Arnie co-founded Morton's The Steakhouse restaurant in 1978.

Harry Morton was also a volunteer sheriff's deputy at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's West Hollywood station.