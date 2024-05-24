As Memorial Day weekend approaches, the California Highway Patrol Friday will implement a statewide traffic enforcement effort to help everyone reach their destination safely.

The CHP will implement a statewide maximum enforcement period beginning at 6:01 p.m. on Friday and continuing through 11:59 p.m. on Monday.

Last year over the holiday weekend, 46 people were killed in crashes throughout California, CHP officials said.

"Loss of life on our roads is preventable when drivers make safe and responsible choices behind the wheel,'' CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said in a statement.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"Always remember to drive sober, avoid distraction, adhere to the speed limit and ensure adults are buckled up and children are properly secured in an appropriate car seat.''

Throughout the holiday weekend, motorists should expect to see a heightened presence of CHP officers on patrol to enhance public safety by deterring reckless driving and taking necessary enforcement action when needed.

Last year, the CHP recorded more than 1,100 arrests for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol during the 78-hour Memorial Day enforcement period, which is an average of an arrest every four minutes, officials said.

The CHP urges all drivers to avoid impaired driving. Motorists were urged to arrange for a sober driver, use ride-sharing services, taxis or public transportation if they have been drinking.

If drivers see or suspect an impaired driver, safely pull over and call 911 immediately. Be prepared to provide the dispatcher a description of the vehicle, the license plate number, location and direction of travel.