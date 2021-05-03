coronavirus

‘Planning Your Vaccine: Ask the Health Experts' Community Forum Live-stream on May 5

By Carol Soudah

Are the COVID-19 vaccines safe? What about side effects? Do I still have to wear a mask after vaccination?

To help address the many questions people have about the COVID-19 vaccinations available for individuals 16 years of age or older NBC4 has assembled health experts who have been on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic for more than a year to spell out the facts and answer your questions.

Join the conversation live on Thursday, May 6 at 12:00 p.m. at NBCLA.com or @NBCLA on Facebook, Twitter or YouTube, and drop your questions in the comments on Facebook.

Explaining the medical facts will be Sherrill R. Brown, M.D., board-certified infectious disease physician who serves as the medical director of infection prevention at AltaMed Health Services; and Alice Benjamin, APRN, aka "Nurse Alice," Clinical Nurse Specialist and Family Nurse Practitioner in Los Angeles.

For breaking news and up-to-the-minute information about COVID-19 and the vaccine, stay with NBC4 News and NBCLA.com/coronavirus, and join the 'Coronavirus in California' Facebook group powered by NBC4.

coronaviruscoronavirus vaccineLive stream
