One Arrested Following Gunfire Near Azusa Pacific University

Police say a university vehicle being driven by a school janitor was struck by gunfire.

By Lorena Bourdevaire Casillas

A 34-year-old man was arrested Sunday after a shooting near the Azusa Pacific University campus led to a campus shelter-in-place order.

Campus authorities asked residents to avoid the area and shelter in place at about midday following reports of gunfire near the campus.

“There is active GUN SHOT ACTIVITY near the Azusa Pacific University campus requiring police action. Please shelter in place, stay indoors, and away from windows,” said APU campus safety on a Tweet.

The shooter also opened fire on a university janitor who was driving a university vehicle, which was struck by gunfire, Azusa police said. It was not immediately clear whether the shooting was on campus.

By around 3:00 p.m. the university said in a tweet that a person was in custody in connection with the gunfire.

"The police emergency near APU has been stabilized. The suspect has been taken into custody by Azusa PD. The shelter-in-place orders have been lifted. Thank you all for your cooperation and patience."

The university’s main campus in the city of Azusa typically serves more than 9,000 students. It was not immediately known how many students and staff were on the campus Sunday.

