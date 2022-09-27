Heavy Police Activity Shuts Down 15 Freeway Near Victorville

The 15 Freeway in Victorville is shut down due to heavy police activity, possibly related to an Amber Alert put out on Monday for a 15-year-old girl taken from Fontana.

The activity began as a CHP pursuit of a murder suspect in the Hesperia area around 11:15 a.m., on the 15 Freeway near Main Street.

It is not yet clear whether the pursuit has ended.

At least one person has been transported to a hospital, by ambulance, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. It was not immediately clear who that person is.

According to the CHP Inland division, the 15 Freeway has been shut down due to police activity for an unknown duration of time.

The shutdown is possibly related to the Amber Alert sent out from Fontana on Monday, after a 15-year-old girl was kidnapped by her father during a domestic violence incident.

A man is on the run, and accused of kidnapping his daughter, after he allegedly shot and killed the girl's mother. Annette Arreola reports for Today in LA on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.

That man, 45-year-old Anthony John Graziano, allegedly shot the girl's mother near an elementary school near Cypress Ave. and Mallory Drive, then fled the scene with 15-year-old Savannah Graziano.

It was not immediately clear whether the murder suspect involved in the pursuit was Graziano.

The Amber Alert was deactivated just after 11:30 a.m.

**This AMBER Alert has been deactivated.** https://t.co/0GAmyx2dRy — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) September 27, 2022

The San Bernardino County Sheriff announced on Twitter that the 15 Freeway is shut down between between Bear Valley Rd and Joshua Rd.

"Avoid the area," the tweet read. "Information to follow as becomes available."

Heavy police activity in Victorville on the 15 freeway, between Bear Valley Rd and Joshua Rd. Avoid the area. Information to follow as becomes available. pic.twitter.com/YbNTUb9vPB — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) September 27, 2022

