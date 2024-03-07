South LA

Police arrest woman after knife assault at South LA bus stop

By Staff Reports

One woman is in custody after allegedly assaulting another with a knife at a bus stop in South Los Angeles Thursday, police said.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the call came in at 7:40 a.m. of a woman assaulting a victim at a bus stop at Figueroa Street and Slauson Avenue.

LAPD said the alleged attacker, a woman who was accompanied by a child around 7 or 8 years old, was armed with a knife.

The woman was taken into custody.

No other injuries were reported.

The incident is under investigation.

