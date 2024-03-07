Police arrest woman after knife assault at South LA bus stop

One woman is in custody after allegedly assaulting another with a knife at a bus stop in South Los Angeles Thursday, police said.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the call came in at 7:40 a.m. of a woman assaulting a victim at a bus stop at Figueroa Street and Slauson Avenue.

LAPD said the alleged attacker, a woman who was accompanied by a child around 7 or 8 years old, was armed with a knife.

The woman was taken into custody.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

No other injuries were reported.

The incident is under investigation.