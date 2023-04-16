Police Arrest Man in Connection to Shooting at Santa Ana Bar

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in a shooting at a Santa Ana bar this morning that left a woman in stable condition at a hospital, authorities said.

The alleged assailant was identified as Armando Alvarez of Santa Ana, the Santa Ana Police Department reported.

Officers dispatched at 1:05 a.m. Sunday to a report of a shooting inside the Proof Bar & Lounge at 215 N. Broadway located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

"Witnesses provided a description of the suspect,'' police said in a statement. "Responding officers located an adult male matching the suspect description in the area of 5th Street/Sycamore Avenue and detained him without incident.''

Police said a firearm was recovered.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately known. Detectives were attempting to identify and locate any witnesses.

Santa Ana police homicide detectives urged anyone with information about the shooting to call them at 714-245-8390 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.