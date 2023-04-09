Police Arrest Man in Connection With Metro Red Line Stabbing

The Los Angeles Police Department's Hollywood Division detectives have arrested an individual in connection with a stabbing near a Metro station.

Last Thursday, around 5 p.m. the LAPD's Hollywood Division responded to calls of an "ADW Ambulance cutting" at the Metro Red Line station on the 5400 block of Hollywood Boulevard.

When officers arrived they found that a person was already being treated by LAFD staff for their injuries. They suffered a severe injury to their abdomen and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

After an investigation police found that the victim had entered the Metro train and got into a verbal argument with another man that was already seated on the train. The argument quickly turned violent and the man on the train slashed the victim once across the abdomen.

On Saturday, authorities identified the man on the train as 27-year-old Alex Garcia, a resident of Los Angeles. Garcia was located by officials and was taken in custody around Santa Monica Boulevard and Gower Street. He was booked for attempted murder and is being held on a $1,000,000 bail and a Felony Probation Hold.

The individual who was stabbed remains hospitalized for their injuries and is in stable condition.