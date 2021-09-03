Police Arrest Tow Truck Driver in Pedestrian Hit-And-Run Death

Police announced the arrest Friday of the tow truck driver accused in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian in the South Los Angeles area last month.

Javier "Turtle" Garcia, 35, surrendered to police on Tuesday and was booked on a felony hit-and-run charge, according to Los Angeles police Central Traffic Division detectives.

Garcia is accused of the fatal hit-and run injury to Oswaldo Dominguez Flores, 55, who was struck by a tow truck about 10 a.m. on Aug. 11 at Broadway and 54th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Dominguez-Flores was dragged about 180 feet before he was dislodged from the white "wrecker" tow truck, police said.

Garcia posted bond and was released on Wednesday. The LAPD reported his bail was set at $80,000, but according to jail records his bail totaled $100,000. Garcia is scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 30 at the downtown Clara Foltz courthouse, the LAPD said.

Detectives were still searching for the tow truck Garcia was driving.

It was described as a 2003 to 2006 Chevy Wrecker tow truck. Garcia has refused to reveal where the truck is now and detectives were asking for the public's help to locate it. They were also searching for witnesses who may have seen the crash.

Police circulated video of the crash, and urged anyone with information to call 213-833-3713; 877-LAPD-247; or Crime Stoppers at 800-222TIPS.