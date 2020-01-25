Police Ask for Help Finding Suspect Wanted for Deadly Hit-and-Run in Echo Park

Authorities asked for the public's help Friday morning in finding a 39-year-old homeless man suspected of causing a deadly hit- and-run crash in the Echo Park area of Los Angeles.

The driver of a 2019 BMW M4 was traveling westbound on Sunset Boulevard near Douglas Street at 7:45 a.m. Thursday when he veered into the eastbound lanes of Sunset Boulevard and crashed the BMW head-on into a 2004 Toyota Corolla, then fled on foot, according to the Los Angeles Police Department's Central Traffic Division.

Paramedics took the driver of the Toyota to a hospital, where she died from her injuries, police said.

The suspect was identified as Ilya Foks. Police said he is from Los Angeles, likely homeless and is known to hang out in West Hollywood, Echo Park and Silver Lake.

Foks is white, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds with blond hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue collared shirt with a gray sweater, black pants with NBA logos, white and black Jordan brand high top shoes and carrying a brown bag, police said.

The victim was identified as Rosa Garcia, 61, of Los Angeles.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Foks was asked to call Central Traffic Division Detective Jose De Leon at 213-833-3713 or 213-256-4844 or the Central Traffic Division Watch Commander at 213-833-3746.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.