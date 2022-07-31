Los Angeles

Driver Taken Into Custody After Pursuit Through San Fernando Valley

A police pursuit of a reportedly stolen car ended with the arrest of the driver in a Van Nuys parking structure on Sunday. 

The chase began in El Monte, west on the10 Freeway and onto the 101 Freeway. It was taken over by the California Highway Patrol, Officer Hector Figueroa said.

The driver was not driving erratically or at high speeds.

The chase ended at 6:12 p.m., when the driver pulled into a parking structure at Sepulveda Boulevard and Haskell Avenue in Van Nuys and surrendered to CHP officers, Figueroa said. 

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No one was injured in the pursuit. 

This article tagged under:

Los AngelesPursuit
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us