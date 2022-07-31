Driver Taken Into Custody After Pursuit Through San Fernando Valley

A police pursuit of a reportedly stolen car ended with the arrest of the driver in a Van Nuys parking structure on Sunday.

The chase began in El Monte, west on the10 Freeway and onto the 101 Freeway. It was taken over by the California Highway Patrol, Officer Hector Figueroa said.

The driver was not driving erratically or at high speeds.

The chase ended at 6:12 p.m., when the driver pulled into a parking structure at Sepulveda Boulevard and Haskell Avenue in Van Nuys and surrendered to CHP officers, Figueroa said.

No one was injured in the pursuit.