Multiple police agencies were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle in the LA area when the driver ran into a light pole and abandoned the car in downtown LA.

The car was suspected to have been a gray Jeep.

No patrol units were behind the vehicle due to the dangerous nature of the pursuit, but an air unit remained overhead.

The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

No further details were immediately available.