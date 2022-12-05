Five People Emerge From Truck at End of Three-County SoCal Pursuit

Five people packed into a pickup during a pursuit that started in Ventura County were arrested Monday night when the chase ended in Boyle Heights.

The pursuit started in Ventura County and went through LA and Orange counties.

The driver was traveling at high speeds, eclipsing 100 miles per hour several times. At least one tire on the pickup, equipped with a topper, was damaged when the truck hit a bump on the street.

The pursuit began in the city of Fillmore, about 60 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles, after a hit-and-run. No injuries were reported.