Pursuit

Five People Emerge From Truck at End of Three-County SoCal Pursuit

A driver and four passengers emerged from a truck following a pursuit through three Southern California counties.

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Five people packed into a pickup during a pursuit that started in Ventura County were arrested Monday night when the chase ended in Boyle Heights.

The pursuit started in Ventura County and went through LA and Orange counties.

The driver was traveling at high speeds, eclipsing 100 miles per hour several times. At least one tire on the pickup, equipped with a topper, was damaged when the truck hit a bump on the street.

The pursuit began in the city of Fillmore, about 60 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles, after a hit-and-run. No injuries were reported.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

PursuitBoyle Heights
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us