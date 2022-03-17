Police Chase of Possible Stolen Vehicle Ends at Sherman Oaks Mall

Police believe the driver of a possibly stolen Mercedes SUV has gone into a mall in Sherman Oaks after a police chase ended in the parking structure and police foudn the vehicle abandoned in the parking garage.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the person who possibly entered the mall was armed, but police were searching the mall which was not being evacuated.

But the chase ended at the Westfield Fashion Square parking structure before 6 p.m. on Thursday.

The chase threaded along the 101 Freeway, and slowed down in evening commute traffic before the driver got off the freeway at Woodman and drove into the mall parking structure.