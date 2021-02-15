Police Fatally Shoot Man During an Altercation in El Monte

El Monte police fatally shot a robbery suspect Monday during a physical altercation near the San Bernardino (10) Freeway, according to the sheriff's department.

The shooting occurred about 2 p.m. during a fight between police officers and the man at the corner of Durfee and Garvey avenues, said sheriff's department officials investigating the incident.

Police who were called to a report of a suspect stealing items from a nearby store spotted the man, who matched the description of the robbery suspect, on the corner near the freeway, according to LASD.

The man ran east on the 10 Freeway off-ramp at Durfee Avenue when an officer tried to approach him, LASD officials said.

“The officer caught up with the suspect and a fight ensued,” the Sheriff's Department said.

A second officer then arrived during the physical altercation with the suspect, and an officer-involved shooting occurred, according to LASD.

The man, whose name was not immediately released, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the department.

No officers were injured and the shooting remained under investigation.