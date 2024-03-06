Police investigate shooting at Marina del Rey Restaurant

Police on Wednesday were investigating a shooting at a Marina del Rey Restaurant that left one man injured.

Officers responded to shots being fired call at the Behind Closed Doors LA Restaurant located at 13484 Washington Boulevard and Del Rey Avenue around 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Upon their arrival, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound, LAPD Officer Rosario Cervantes told City News Service.

The victim was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition.

The suspect ran away from the scene in an unknown direction.