Authorities are looking for suspected burglars who stormed into an Autozone store in the Vermont Vista neighborhood of South Los Angeles in June while a street takeover was taking place in the same area.

Police released the clear pictures of people who allegedly stole from the automotive shop on the 600 block of West Century Boulevard after someone tore down the store’s security gate.

Police released the pictures of people suspected of stealing from the AutoZone store in Vermont Vista in June. (Credit: LAPD)

The flash-mob burglary happened while hundreds of people attended or performed dangerous stunts in the street takeover with cars and spectators illegally blocking traffic near Century Boulevard and Hoover Street, police said.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

“The suspects have shown a complete disregard for the safety and property of others,” the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement, explaining 50 to 75 people stole about $67,000 worth of items. “There is a wide range of suspect descriptions, but the suspects are believed to belong to street takeover groups.”

Police released the pictures of people suspected of stealing from the AutoZone store in Vermont Vista in June. (Credit: LAPD)

At least one man, 24-year-old Danny Sanchez was taken into custody following a pursuit, and officers recovered approximately $1,200 of stolen merchandise from his car, the LAPD said.

Police released the pictures of people suspected of stealing from the AutoZone store in Vermont Vista in June. (Credit: LAPD)

Video of the break-in showed dozens of people entering the store with items from the shop scattered in the parking lot.

"I saw somebody with rotors, brakes, gaskets, jump-starts, anything with value. Tool kits, power tools, everything," said witness Christian Magna.

Anyone with information regarding these types of incidents is urged to contact the LAPD Organized Retail Crime Task Force at 818-374-9420 or to email ORC@lapd.online.