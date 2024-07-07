Police seek mother who allegedly abducted her three children

Police circulated photos of three children and their mother Sunday as they sought the public's help finding the children, who were allegedly abducted by the mother.

The children were last seen at about 9 a.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of West Florence Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The mother, Timberly White, was described as a 5-feet-5-inch tall woman weighing approximately 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police said she does not have custodial rights of the children, who were described as follows:

Mar-Naiya Shelton, 14, a 5-feet-6-inch tall Black female weighing approximately 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Major Shelton, 12, a 5-feet-2-inch tall Black male weighing approximately 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Jeneral Wellace-Patterson, 6, a 3-feet tall Black male weighing approximately 50 pounds.

White was last seen driving a burgundy 2024 Nissan Sentra SV with major collision damage and California license plate numbers 9LYA880, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of White or her children was urged to call the LAPD's 77th Street station at 323-786-5490, or at 877-527-3247 during non-business hours or on weekends.

Anonymous tips may be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS, or www.lacrimestoppers.org.