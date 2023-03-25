East Hollywood

Police Pursuit Ends in Crash in East Hollywood

A brief police pursuit ended in a crash in East Hollywood.

NBC Universal, Inc.

A police pursuit in East Hollywood ends in a crash Saturday morning.

CHP units began pursuing the vehicle after it failed to stop for speeding. The driver led police on a brief pursuit until crashing into another vehicle.

The driver exited the 101 Freeway by Melrose and collided with a pickup truck on Commonwealth Avenue.

It is unknown if the driver was injured or if there were any other injuries.

