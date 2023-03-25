Police Pursuit Ends in Crash in East Hollywood

A police pursuit in East Hollywood ends in a crash Saturday morning.
CHP units began pursuing the vehicle after it failed to stop for speeding. The driver led police on a brief pursuit until crashing into another vehicle.
The driver exited the 101 Freeway by Melrose and collided with a pickup truck on Commonwealth Avenue.
It is unknown if the driver was injured or if there were any other injuries.
