Police Chase

Police Pursuit of Black Car in Orange County

By Shahan Ahmed

Police were in pursuit of a black car in Orange County Saturday.

Newschopper4 Bravo was over the chase around 5:35 p.m. as the black car was in the city of Anaheim.

The car was driving with its hazard lights on and did not appear to be excessively speeding and following the rules of the road. At one point, though, the driver did run a red light.

After running a red light, the car pulled into a handicap spot in front of a Crunch Fitness. After opening the door momentarily, appearing to be ready to surrender, the driver closed the door.

Police pulled an SUV behind the car, blocking its potential escape.

At that point, the pursuit seemingly turned into a standoff.

