Police search for man suspected of attacking a woman with a knife in Pasadena

Tonight, Pasadena police authorities are asking for the community's support to identify and arrest a man suspected of attacking a woman with a knife and attempting to sexually assault her.

Armed with a knife, a man approached a woman who was inside her car, with the intention of sexually assaulting her.

“The suspect got into her car and assaulted her with a knife,” said Sergeant Andrea Pérez, a Pasadena Police spokesperson.

The attack occurred last Saturday on the corner of Foothill Boulevard and Sierra Madre Villa Avenue, in the city of Pasadena when the victim was parked, apparently without the car lock, according to police.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

“He made her drive to another place where he wanted to sexually assault her, but the victim fought and the suspect ran. If anyone saw him or recognized him, they called the police department,” Pérez said.

“Well, be careful, get in the car and close later,” said Leonor Torres, a Pasadena resident.

The police managed to obtain a video from a nearby business where an image was taken, in which the man can be seen. And despite not being very clear, the authorities are confident that they will help be able to find him.

The man was described as an African-American man between 30 and 40 years old, approximately six feet tall, with an athletic complexion and a distinctive hoarse voice.

“When they are high on drugs, they don't even know what they are doing, and many families and children come here and it is very dangerous for them, I hope they catch him,” said Jorge Sandoval, a Pasadena resident.