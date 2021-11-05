Police Search for Man Who Wounded Three, Including 5Year-Old Girl, at Hollywood Metro Station

Police Friday were searching for a man who assaulted three people, including a 5-year-old girl, at a Hollywood train station.

The assault was reported just before 4:50 p.m. at the Metro B Line station located at Hollywood Boulevard and Western Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics were called to the scene to treat the girl, as well as a 30-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man, for non- life-threatening laceration wounds. Police said it was not immediately clear how the victims received the lacerations.

The LAPD was searching for a male suspect who fled to street level, though no description was provided.