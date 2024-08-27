Newport Beach

Robbers target 2 men leaving Newport Beach's Fashion Island in Ferrari and Rolls-Royce

At least one of the masked men was armed with a gun, according to police. 

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

Newport Beach police are searching for three men who they say robbed two people outside Fashion Island Mall Monday night. 

Police responded to the mall in Newport Beach at around 11:26 p.m. where two people were in the parking lot about to leave when they were robbed. 

The two friends were getting into their cars, a Ferrari and a Rolls Royce, when three men wearing ski masks approached them. One of the victims was robbed of his watch and wallet.

The group attempted to carjack the second victim of his Ferrari but he was able to drive away. One of the masked men shot at the car, shattering the window. 

The victim was able to make it to a nearby gas station with minor injuries and called 911. 

The masked robbers left the scene in a blue Kia sedan, according to police. 

"I'm shocked but I'm also kind of scared because I walk home far from where I park," said Angie Francis, a shopper. "The fact that it's so close to home and it's been so often is frightening."

This is the second violent crime reported in that area in the summer. In July, a 68-year-old woman visiting Southern California from New Zealand was hit and killed by a getaway car in a robbery attempt at Fashion Island.

No further details were immediately available.

