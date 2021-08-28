Police Seek Help in Identifying Man Who Groped Woman While She was Sleeping in Westwood

A woman was sexually assaulted Friday while sleeping in her Westwood apartment, and police were seeking the public's help to identify the assailant.

The woman was sleeping in her apartment in the 11000 block of Strathmore Drive, near UCLA, when she was awakened at about 4 a.m. by movement in her residence, according to Los Angeles police.

The woman said she saw a man standing over her, and he groped her over her clothes before she jumped up and pushed him out of the apartment, police said. The man fled before officers arrived.

It was not immediately known how the man got into the apartment.

The woman described the suspect as 25 to 30 years old and about 5 feet 10 inches tall with a medium-heavy build, brown hair and short facial hair.

Police asked anyone with information, including residents who might have surveillance video of the area, to call LAPD Operations West Bureau, Special Assault Section detectives at 213-473-0447. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends can be directed to 877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.