Authorities Wednesday sought the public's help to solve the killing of a man who was gunned down in a parking lot in Long Beach.

The shooting occurred at 4:22 p.m. Tuesday in the 6900 block of Paramount Boulevard, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

Miguel Rodriguez, 41, of Walnut Park died at a hospital, police said.

"The preliminary investigation revealed the suspect approached the victim in a business parking lot and fired multiple gunshots directly at him before fleeing the area in a sedan,'' police said in a statement.

No description was available of the suspect or vehicle. Although a motive for the shooting was unclear, Rodriguez apparently was targeted by the suspect, police said.

Anyone with information on the crime was urged to call homicide detectives 562-570-7244, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.