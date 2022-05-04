Police Seek Leads in Murder of Man Set on Fire in Pasadena

Pasadena police Wednesday sought the public's assistance to identify the suspect or suspects who killed a 30-year-old Salvadorian man by lighting him on fire on New Year's Day.

Officers were called at about 8 a.m. on Jan. 1 to the 700 block of Rockwood Road, near La Loma Bridge, on reports of a man down. They found Ulises Nieto-Cabrera suffering from severe burns at the scene, according to Lt. Keith Gomez of the Pasadena Police Department.

The man was taken to a hospital in grave condition, where he later died of his injuries. PPD detectives found that he was intentionally targeted and set on fire, and have determined "there are people who possess intimate knowledge about Nieto-Cabrera's murder," Gomez said.

Anyone with information on the murder was asked to contact the PPD at 626-744-4241. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.