Police Seek Suspect Who Shot Witness to Animal Abuse

Police Tuesday sought the public's help to identify a man who shot at two people, striking one, after the pair saw the man beating a dog in the Hollywood area.

The two victims were walking in the area of La Brea and Willoughby avenues, near Poinsettia Recreation Center, about 7:30 p.m. Monday when they saw the man on an apartment balcony beating the dog, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

"The witnesses yelled at the suspect to let go of the dog," according to the LAPD. "The suspect argued back, then produced an unknown type firearm and shot at the witnesses, striking one."

The victim who was shot was taken to a hospital and listed in stable condition.

The suspect ran from the scene following the shooting. Police established a perimeter in the area to search for him, but he was not located.

He was described as a Black, about 21 years old, 6-feet-2 inches tall and weighing around 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt and burgundy pants.

Investigators said they believe the suspect does not live at the apartment where the crime took place, and is possibly the boyfriend of a local resident.

Information about the dog was not immediately available.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact LAPD Det.

Iniguez or Lt. Gonzalez at 213-922-8205. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends can be directed to 877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.