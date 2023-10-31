Montebello

Man wanted in September Long Beach shooting wounded in police shooting in Montebello

The man, who is wanted in a September shooting in Long Beach, was shot after crashing into two patrol vehicles and another car at a Montebello gas station.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A crime scene Oct. 31, 2023 in Montebello.
NBCLA

A man sought in connection with a September shooting in Long Beach was struck by gunfire in a police shooting Tuesday in Montebello.

The police shooting was reported in the 700 block of Via Altamira in the San Gabriel Valley community. The Long Beach Police Department confirmed a member of the agency was involved in the shooting.

The shooting stemmed from an anti-gang operation in connection with a Sept. 25 shooting in Long Beach, the department said. Details about the September crime were not immediately available.

A search warrant was served at a residence in Montebello, police said. The subject of the warrant came out of the house and drove to a nearby gas station, where officers tried to take the man into custody.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The man got back into a car and crashed into two patrol vehicles and another car as he tried to leave the gas station, police said. That's when officers opened fire.

The man drove away, but was arrested a short time later. He was struck by gunfire and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Roads in the area are blocked off for the investigation. Crime scene tape was stretched across several intersections in a crime scene that extended for blocks.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

California Lottery

It was all in the 2's. SoCal's newest millionaire wins big on scratch-off ticket

Angeles National Forest

Part of Angeles Crest Highway reopens after storm repairs

Streets were expected to remain closed into Tuesday evening.

This article tagged under:

Montebello
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us