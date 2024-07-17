Police shoot and injure man in Huntington Beach

Police shot and injured a man in Huntington beach outside of a gas station Tuesday night.

Officers with the Huntington Beach Police Department responded to a call of some kind of disturbance near the intersection of Goldenwest Street and Heil Avenue at around 11 p.m., according to the department.

Once they arrived, an officer involved shooting occurred and the man was injured. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated.

The condition of the man was not immediately known. No other people or officers were injured in the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to call Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.