2 killed, 1 injured in Porter Ranch fatal crash

A 58-year-old man and an approximately 50-year-old man were killed and a man in his 20s was injured in a two-vehicle collision in Porter Ranch, authorities said Wednesday.

The collision was reported at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday and Los Angeles Fire Department personnel responded to 10700 Tampa Ave., south of Chatsworth Street, where they found the collision, LAFD spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said.

LAFD paramedics pronounced the first two men dead at the scene. The younger man, who the LAFD said was in the second car, was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.