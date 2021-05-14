LA Metro

Portion of LA Metro's Green Line Suspended in South LA This Weekend

Service will be suspended between the Long Beach Boulevard and the Vermont/Athens stations from 9 p.m. Friday until the end of service Sunday.

By City News Service

Passenger wait to board a train.
Getty

A portion of the LA Metro's Green Line service will be suspended Friday through Sunday in South LA, but travelers will be provided with free bus shuttles to replace rail service as crews upgrade signal systems.

Service will be suspended between the Long Beach Boulevard and the Vermont/Athens stations from 9 p.m. Friday until the end of service Sunday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Free bus shuttles will be available for people to travel between stations within the closure: Willowbrook/Rosa Parks, Avalon, Harbor Freeway, Vermont/Athens and Crenshaw.

Buses will arrive every 15 minutes between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and every 20 minutes all other times, and people are urged to allow extra time for their trip.

Train service between the Norwalk and Long Beach Boulevard stations, and between the Vermont/Athens and Redondo Beach stations, will operate normally.

Shuttle service operated by the Los Angeles World Airports between Aviation/LAX Station and LAX terminals will run on its regular schedule. People can also access LAX on Metro Lines 102, 111, 117 and 232.

coronavirus 20 hours ago

Plane, Train and Bus Travelers Still Need to Wear Masks, Even If They're Vaccinated

Economy May 13

National Gas Average Tops $3.02 a Gallon as Hacked Pipeline Slowly Restarts

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

LA Metrolong beach boulevardmetro c linemetro green linevermont/athens
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us