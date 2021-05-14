Portion of LA Metro's Green Line Suspended in South LA This Weekend

A portion of the LA Metro's Green Line service will be suspended Friday through Sunday in South LA, but travelers will be provided with free bus shuttles to replace rail service as crews upgrade signal systems.

Service will be suspended between the Long Beach Boulevard and the Vermont/Athens stations from 9 p.m. Friday until the end of service Sunday.

Free bus shuttles will be available for people to travel between stations within the closure: Willowbrook/Rosa Parks, Avalon, Harbor Freeway, Vermont/Athens and Crenshaw.

Buses will arrive every 15 minutes between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and every 20 minutes all other times, and people are urged to allow extra time for their trip.

Train service between the Norwalk and Long Beach Boulevard stations, and between the Vermont/Athens and Redondo Beach stations, will operate normally.

Shuttle service operated by the Los Angeles World Airports between Aviation/LAX Station and LAX terminals will run on its regular schedule. People can also access LAX on Metro Lines 102, 111, 117 and 232.